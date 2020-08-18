Nintendo Switch Gets 6 Surprise Releases Today Out of Nowhere

Not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six games surprised released today on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Today, Nintendo released a new Nintendo Direct dedicated to indie games coming to, and already on, the Switch and Switch Lite. And during this direct, six games stealth-released on the pair of Nintendo consoles. None of the releases are particularly noteworthy by themselves, but it has to be one of the biggest rounds of surprise releases in the history of video games. Of course, the game's vary in impressiveness and price, but all are on the less ambitious and less pricey side. They are indie games. That said, there's quite a nice variety, so every type of Switch gamer should find something that tickles their fancy. Some of the games are available via the eShop, while others may take a bit longer to populate. Below, you can read more and check out all six games:

Spiritfarer Description: Spiritfarer is a cozy management game about dying. You play Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased, a Spiritfarer. Build a boat to explore the world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally releasing them into the afterlife. Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas. Join the adventure as Daffodil the cat, in two-player cooperative play. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends. What will you leave behind?

Takeshi and Hiroshi Description: Takeshi and Hiroshi combines the two worlds of puppet animation and Role Playing Game. It tells the story of two brothers and their daily life. The 14-year-old Takeshi, a game designer to-be, is creating a game for his weak little brother Hiroshi who always wants to play the next chapter of the game as soon as possible. As the game is still in the making, Takeshi has to improvise and secretly plays some of the monster roles himself. It is Takeshi's goal to make Hiroshi really enjoy his game, let him meet big challenges, but preferably to prevent him from losing. He has to choose which monsters shall appear when and struggles more and more as the challenge for him as a game creator becomes increasingly difficult. As a player of this game you dive into the two worlds of puppet animation and RPG to follow the story of Takeshi and his brother Hiroshi. It is a wondrous and different type of game, you should definitely try.

Raji: An Ancient Epic Description: Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action-adventure game set in Ancient India. Raji, a young girl chosen by the gods, will stand against the demonic invasion into the human realm. Her destiny is to rescue her younger brother and face the demon lord Mahabalasura.

A Short Hike Description: Hike, climb, and soar through the peaceful mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak Provincial Park. Follow the marked trails or explore the backcountry as you make your way to the summit. Along the way, meet other hikers, discover hidden treasures, and take in the world around you.

Manifold Garden Description: Rediscover gravity and explore an Escher-esque world of impossible architecture. Witness infinity in first-person and master its rules to solve physics-defying puzzles. Cultivate a garden to open new paths forward, where an eternal expanse awaits.