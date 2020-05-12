Two Major Nintendo Switch Games Leaked Ahead of Announcement

✖

It looks like not one, but two relatively major releases for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have leaked ahead of their respective announcements. One of these games is Journey to the Savage Planet, which has been leaked on a variety of retailers and has notably leaked in the past. Journey to the Savage Planet is a space-set adventure exploration game from publisher 505 Games and developer Typhoon Studios that released before the latter was acquired by Google. It debuted earlier this year in January via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is currently one of the most popular new releases of 2020, which has admittedly been quite light on exciting new games so far.

Journey to the Savage Planet has leaked on the Nintendo Switch in the past, so this one doesn't come as a surprise, but it's another notch in the confirmation belt ahead of the game's official announcement, which has to be imminent at this point.

"Journey to the Savage Planet is an upbeat first-person adventure game set in a bright and colorful alien world filled with weird and wonderful creatures," reads an official pitch of the game. "As an employee of Kindred Aerospace, which proudly touts its rating as the 4th Best interstellar exploration company, you are dropped onto an uncharted planet deep in a fictitious, far-away corner of the universe. Launched with high hopes but little equipment and no real plan, your job is to explore, catalog alien flora and fauna and determine if this planet is fit for human habitation. Onward to adventure! Good luck – and mind the goo!"

The other game is Project Re Fantasy, an upcoming fantasy role-playing game from Atlus, the makers of series such as Persona. To make the game, Atlus formed a brand new studio dubbed Studio Zero, which will focus on role-playing games. Details on the project are currently quite scarce, but we do know it's being directed and produced by acclaimed director Katsura Hashino, and will be a substantial departure from the games the developer has made in the past in order to be more true to Japanese role-playing games of yesteryear. At the moment of publishing, the game doesn't have platforms or a release date, but it looks like the Nintendo Switch may be included in the former.

Taking to Twitter, industry insider and leaker Sabi revealed a new job listing from Atlus that references the game and then references portable consoles. As you may know, unless this is for an unannounced portable console, "portable console" could only be talking about the Switch and Switch Lite.

It sounds like Atlus’ Project ReFantasy may be coming to switch. https://t.co/jvDd07A2Bz — Sabi Wabii 🌹 (@SabiWabii) May 11, 2020

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and everything is subject to change. That said, in the meanwhile, be sure to catch up on all the latest Nintendo Switch news by clicking right here.

