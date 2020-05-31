Top 5 Nintendo Switch Games Revealed This Week - May 24-30

Like clockwork, a smattering of new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games have been announced and revealed this week. Some of these games we already knew about, but there was no word of it coming to Switch and Switch Lite. Meanwhile, some of these games are fresh out of the oven. And here on this link, we have the top 5 Switch games revealed this week, which is just another way of saying the five most promising looking games announced and revealed for the Nintendo console this week.

This week we have a game that looks like Bloodborne if it was a 2D platformer, a whale petting simulator, an adventure that looks like it escaped from Studio Ghibli, an opportunity to own aliens, and a chance to revisit a horror series 7-year-old will be very familiar with.

Below, you can check out the following five games: The Last Faith, Spacebase Startopia, Beyond Blue, Goosebumps: Dead of the Night, and Hoa.