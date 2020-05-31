Top 5 Nintendo Switch Games Revealed This Week - May 24-30
Like clockwork, a smattering of new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games have been announced and revealed this week. Some of these games we already knew about, but there was no word of it coming to Switch and Switch Lite. Meanwhile, some of these games are fresh out of the oven. And here on this link, we have the top 5 Switch games revealed this week, which is just another way of saying the five most promising looking games announced and revealed for the Nintendo console this week.
This week we have a game that looks like Bloodborne if it was a 2D platformer, a whale petting simulator, an adventure that looks like it escaped from Studio Ghibli, an opportunity to own aliens, and a chance to revisit a horror series 7-year-old will be very familiar with.
Below, you can check out the following five games: The Last Faith, Spacebase Startopia, Beyond Blue, Goosebumps: Dead of the Night, and Hoa.
THE LAST FAITH
Pitch: "Immerse yourself into the mysterious world of The Last Faith. Imagine, you are living an adventure at the edge of reality in a gloomy world drowned by superstition. It’s another world, a remote land built upon dark and Gothic architectures, right at the center of a supernatural vortex, an unknown place."
Release Date: TBA
SPACEBASE STARTOPIA
Pitch: "Spacebase Startopia is a galactic new take on a fan-favorite space base-management game set in…well, space! This vibrant and often absurd universe offers players an exciting blend of city-building and base-management, with a flash of RTS skirmishes."
Release Date: 2021
BEYOND BLUE
Pitch: "Set against the near-future backdrop of Earth’s oceans, Beyond Blue features the scientific support of real-world exploration and outreach initiative OceanX, embracing its minimally invasive exploration techniques. It tells the story of a crew of scientists—Mirai, André, and Irina—who set out to test their “Ocean Sense Network,” which has the power to shine a literal light on the unexplored depths of the ocean as they unravel its endless mysteries."
Release Date: TBA
GOOSEBUMPS: DEAD OF NIGHT
Pitch: "Slappy has escaped from the pages of Goosebumps and reunited his family of Monsters. It’s up to you to stop Slappy’s dastardly plan to unleash the Goosebumps monsters into our world. To trap Slappy back into his book you’ll have to solve puzzles and outwit the Goosebumps monsters. Can you survive Slappy’s wrath and defeat him?"
Release Date: Summer 2020
HOA
Pitch: Hoa is a platform-adventure game featuring beautiful hand-painted art and a calm, relaxing atmosphere. The game follows the main character, Hoa, as she discovers her own story on a journey through a breathtaking and magical world back to her homeland.
Release Date: Late 2020
