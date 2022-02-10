Nintendo Switch Getting One of the Highest-Rated Series of All-Time

One of the most critically-acclaimed video game franchises of all-time is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. Specifically, that franchise in question happens to be Portal, which is the first-person puzzle series developed by Valve. While Portal has been readily available on a number of different platforms for over a decade at this point, this forthcoming release of the series on Switch will mark the first time Valve has released each game on a Nintendo platform.

Revealed as part of Nintendo’s latest Direct, Portal: Companion Collection was announced to be coming to Switch at some point in 2022. This bundle will combine both the original Portal and its sequel Portal 2. Best of all, Valve won’t be charging a premium for this package and will only be selling the Companion Collection for $19.99.

🔵 Welcome to the Aperture Science computer-aided Enrichment Center 🟠



Break the laws of spatial physics, solve mind-bending puzzles, & face off against a power-mad A.I. when Portal & Portal 2 comes to #NintendoSwitch in 2022 with the #PortalCompanionCollection! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/yKFaUOzcRv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 9, 2022

Even though the Portal franchise is pretty old at this point, as mentioned, the series has for the longest time been one of the most critically acclaimed ever. At this point, Portal 2 continues to boast a 95/100 aggregate score on Metacritic while the original Portal, which was bundled with The Orange Box, has a 96/100 score. Going off of Metacritic alone, this means that each game is ranked amongst the top 50 video games of all-time, purely going off of critical reception. So for Nintendo fans to finally be able to gain access to the Portal series is perhaps a bigger deal than you’d normally expect.

And if you aren’t familiar with either Portal title, you can find an official description of each game courtesy of Nintendo down below.

“Including Portal and Portal 2, the Companion Collection comes to Nintendo Switch with all the groundbreaking gameplay, dark humor, and exploration that earned the series hundreds of awards.

In Portal, you’ll use a highly experimental portal device to solve physical puzzles and challenges. Maneuver objects–and yourself–through space to puzzle your way through the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories.

Return to Aperture Laboratories in Portal 2 where you’ll once again face off with the lethally inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Meet an expanded cast of characters as you think your way through dangerous, never-before-seen areas of the laboratories and a wider variety of portal puzzles. Plus Portal 2 also includes a co-operative game mode with local, split-screen and online multiplayer so you and a friend can think with portals.”