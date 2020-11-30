Nintendo Reveals How to Clean and Disinfect a Switch

✖

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes it the perfect console to take on trips, but that also leaves it more susceptible to dirt and germs than other systems. Fortunately, Nintendo has updated its official website with some handy tricks that players should keep in mind the next time their console needs to get wiped down. For regular cleanings, Nintendo advises users to apply water to a cloth, wring it out, and then use it to gently wipe down the system. For those looking to disinfect the system, Nintendo recommends applying a disinfectant that is around 70% alcohol to a cloth before using it on the system itself.

In addition to these tips, Nintendo also released a handful of other nuggets of wisdom, which can be found below:

Before cleaning or disinfecting, verify that the console is powered off and that all accessories are unplugged.

Please do not pour liquids directly on the product. Do not submerge the product in water or other liquids.

Some of these tips might seem like common sense, but the alcohol percentage for disinfectant should be of note for Switch owners. Presumably, this advice would also work for Nintendo's recently released Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. device, as well as other Nintendo handhelds like the 3DS. However, Nintendo's official website says that this advice applies to the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, so fans might want to hold off on following those instructions for other devices until Nintendo reveals otherwise.

With the holiday season just around the corner, it seems like the perfect time for Nintendo to release this type of information. A lot of people will be getting a Nintendo Switch for Christmas this year, and the coronavirus pandemic has made a lot of people more conscientious about the need to clean and disinfect items that are taken out in public frequently. With people opting to travel less this holiday season, it's hard to say how many people will be taking the console out over the next few months, but this advice should be helpful in the future, as well!

