Nintendo Switch Lite Will Not Work With a Nintendo Switch Dock

Nintendo finally unveiled the Nintendo Switch Lite earlier today, confirming all of the rumors and leaks that have been floating around the Internet for quite some time. Understandably, many questions have been raised since the reveal, but Nintendo made sure to get ahead of them by dropping all of the information that fans will need to know regarding the new stripped-down version of the massively popular portable console. This includes the fact that it will not work with the standard Nintendo Switch dock, which is to be expected considering the nature of the new handheld device.

As can be seen on Nintendo’s website, the Nintendo Switch Lite is noticeably different, despite looking rather similar to a Nintendo Switch, only smaller. However, due to the fact that it is smaller and that it is one solid device without removable Joy-Cons, it will definitely not be working with a Nintendo Switch dock. “Not compatible with Nintendo Switch dock,” reads the website. “Does not support output to a TV. Therefore, it does not come with a dock, HDMI cable or kickstand.” Seeing as it is designed to be used solely in handheld mode, this isn’t the most deal-breaking thing to occur.

The upcoming $199.99 Nintendo Switch Lite is seemingly meant to compliment the already available Nintendo Switch, rather than try to take its position. We’ve seen the same thing in the past with 2DS, 3DS, and other handheld Nintendo devices. As for the Lite, however, it features a 5.5-inch touch display as well as the standard Switch button layout. The major difference is that the controllers are not removable, don’t feature the rumble function, and there is no IR camera.

“Adding Nintendo Switch Lite to the lineup gives gamers more color and price point options,” Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said in a press release. “Now consumers can choose the system that best suits how they like to play their favorite Nintendo Switch games.”

The upcoming Nintendo Switch Lite will be arriving on September 20th and will come in yellow, grey, and turquoise variants. Pokemon fans can look forward to a special edition of the handheld device that is set to drop on November 8th.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to get your hands on the Nintendo Switch Lite, or do you not see a use for it in your gaming loadout?