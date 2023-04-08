Highly Rated Nintendo Switch Game Only $1.99 for Limited Time

A highly rated game available on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED is currently on sale, and the discount makes the game just $1.99. While Nintendo rarely dishes out meaningful discounts to its various Switch exclusives, Switch owners can regularly take advantage of some incredible deals. The latest noteworthy deal is for a game that evokes Metroid, a classic Nintendo series, called Gato Roboto.

Developed by Doinksoft and published by Devolver Digital, Gato Roboto was released back in 2019. The game didn't garner the greatest reviews with critics, however, it's landed very well with consumers. Over on Steam, the game boasts the very rare "Overwhelmingly Positive" user review rating, which is only given to games when 95 percent of users review the game postively. And after 2,729 user reviews, exactly 95 percent of users have rated the game positively

"Also referred as Meowtroid, Gato Roboto is a fun, short dungeon crawler that feels and plays a lot like Metroid without being too similar," reads one of these user reviews. Gato Roboto's 'world' layout isn't as confusing as Metroid, as it's slightly less big which makes it very easy to navigate through without getting lost... Unlike anytime I play Metroid...Fun, not too challenging, and quite enjoyable..."

"Pounce inside of your cozy armored mech and set off on a dangerous trek through an alien underworld full of irritable creatures and treacherous obstacles in a valiant effort to save your stranded captain and his crashed spaceship," reads an official blurb about the game. "Tiptoe outside the friendly confines of your technological marvel and follow your feline instincts through tight tunnels and mysterious waterways to scavenge for new weapons and gear. Adventure awaits the most curious of cats in Gato Roboto!

On Nintendo Switch, the game requires 905 MB of space. For this and $1.99, you get a game that's roughly three to four hours long, a game that supports all three modes of play, and that supports the following language options: English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese. That said, this deal is only available until April 17. After this, the 75 percent discount will expire and the game will revert back to its normal price point.