RDR 2 Release for PS5 and Xbox Series X Seemingly Delayed Due to GTA 6

The upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is suggested to have delayed the long-rumored PS5 and Xbox Series X/S edition of Red Dead Redemption 2. Since PlayStation and Xbox released their latest consoles in 2020, many fans have continued to request that Rockstar improve its hugely popular open-world western for the platforms. And while reports have continued to suggest for years that such a release for RDR 2 is on the horizon, Rockstar has yet to actually announce a new version of the game. Now, based on info from one known leaker, a reason for this lack of an upgrade on modern consoles has been provided.

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According to reputable gaming insider Nate the Hate, Rockstar is merely holding off on releasing Red Dead Redemption 2 at a more optimal time for the company. With Grand Theft Auto 6 now essentially locked in to its November 2026 release date and pre-orders for the game having gone live, there’s no financial urgency for Rockstar to bring RDR 2 to current-gen platforms at this moment. As a result, it’s seemingly now sitting on the upgrade to release it at an undetermined time.

“Plans changed once Grand Theft Auto 6 maintained its release for November,” suggested Nate in response to a user on social media. “The game can sit in a finished state and release whenever Rockstar needs/wants. If [GTA 6] were delayed, Red Dead Redemption 2 could have been used to soften the blow. With no delay… they can hold RDR 2 now.”

While this is somewhat disappointing to hear given how long fans have been requesting an improved version of Red Dead 2, it’s hard to blame Rockstar for the decision. With GTA 6 retailing for $80 at a minimum and many having already locked in their pre-order, Rockstar would surely find it difficult to sell a newer version of RDR 2 to fans within the same window. As such, it’s almost certain that such a release would find more success in 2027 or beyond.

If nothing else, it’s encouraging to know that Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn’t seem to be canceled for PS5 or Xbox Series X/S altogether. Given Nate the Hate’s track record when it comes to past leaks, there’s a very high probability that the game will eventually see the light of day on these platforms even if it’s not any time soon. In the interim, fans shouldn’t expect Rockstar to talk about anything outside of Grand Theft Auto 6 in the months ahead as the game approaches its November 19th release date across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

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