90-Rated Nintendo Switch Games on Sale for Just $1.99

A few fan-favorite Nintendo Switch games are on sale for just $1.99, the cheapest games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED can be discounted on the Nintendo eShop. As a consequence of this, this is the cheapest these Nintendo Switch games have ever been on the Nintendo eShop. These price points are obviously only available for a very limited time though. More specifically, the smallest window ends on September 10, while the largest runs until September 26.

What all three Nintendo Switch games below have in common is users who have played them have loved them, or at least that is what the Steam User Review scores for each suggests. That said, it is worth noting in each case this user review score is higher than each game's critical score, so your milage may vary.

If none of the three Nintendo Switch games below tickle your fancy, there are some other notable Switch games on sale for the same $1.99 price point. Those games include: Beat Cop, Florence, Gato Roboto, Fury Unleashed, The First Tree, Slime-san: Superslime Edition, Stories Untold, and GoNNER. Meanwhile, one of the most popular deals on the Nintendo eShop right now is the $3.99 deal for The Messenger.

The Last Campfire – 97% User Review Score

About: "The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home. Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you. Discover beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins. Find hope and carry it with you on your Journey to light The Last Campfire."

Gris – 96% User Review Score

About: "Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities."

Bridge Constructor Portal – 91% User Review Score

About: "Enter the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and experience Bridge Constructor Portal – the unique merging of the classic Portal and Bridge Constructor games. As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it's your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles."

For more Nintendo Switch coverage, and more general Nintendo coverage -- including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals -- click here.