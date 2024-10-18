One of the Final Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games Indefinitely Delayed

One of the final Nintendo Switch exclusive games is in danger of missing the console entirely after being indefinitely delayed. With the Nintendo Switch 2 release expected to be on the horizon, coming in 2025, not much is coming to the Nintendo Switch over the next few months. Yesterday, Super Mario Party Jamboree released exclusively via the Nintendo Switch. In November, this will be followed up with Mario & Luigi: Brothership. These are notable Nintendo Switch games, but the heavy hitters are no doubt being held for Nintendo Switch 2. This includes the next mainline Zelda game, the next 3D mario, and new mainline installments in series such as Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, Fire Emblem, and more.

Until the Nintendo Switch 2 releases, it could be slim pickings for Nintendo fans who will rely on third-party releases. To this end, Nintendo fans looking forward to Valley Peaks may not want to hold their breath.

Back in July, Valley Peaks came to PC and PC only. However, as of April 2024, it has also been scheduled to come to Nintendo Switch. And right now, this is the only console it has been announced for, making it a Nintendo Switch console exclusive. That said, this is now in doubt because the Nintendo Switch version is now indefinitely on hold. Previously, it was scheduled to come to Nintendo Switch sometime this year.

According to publisher Those Awesome Guys, the delay is simply the result of “rough times.” However, options to make the Switch port happen are still being looked into, which is why it has not been announced as a cancellation.

“Like many our peers, we’ve been navigating through some rough times over the past year at Those Awesome Guys too and we’re having to reshift our focus internally,” said the developer. “With that in mind, we’re sorry to announce that they Valley Peaks Nintendo Switch (version) has been put on indefinite hold, though we’re still looking into options to make it happen.”

For those unfamiliar with the game, Valley Peaks debuted back on July 24, 2024 via developer Tub Club and publisher Those Awesome Guys. It is the debut release for the former, and apparently quite good. On Steam, for example, it has 105 user reviews, and every single one of these reviews is positive, giving the game a very rare 100 percent approval rating.

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and climb once in a while, you could miss it,” reads an official description of the game for those who know nothing about it. Escape the daily grind and journey to Valley Peaks where you can soak in the serene mountain landscape, set in a miniature open world. Climb Mount Shroom, the tallest point in Valley Peaks, or take a stroll through Roston Ranch where the geese may even let you pet them!”

