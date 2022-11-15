Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.

Arriving on December 1st, Devolver is set to finally release Inscryption on Nintendo Switch. Originally released in 2021 on PC, Inscryption went on to be one of last year's most lauded titles, although it greatly flew under the radar at the time. Eventually, it made a splash on consoles just a few months back when it came to both PS5 and PS4. And while Nintendo Switch owners have been hoping that the game would eventually come their way, Devolver has now confirmed that this will be happening in short order.

Escape the cabin with your Nintendo Switch in tow as Inscryption starts dealing its cards on December 1! pic.twitter.com/jvQ7SnPHJX — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) November 9, 2022

All in all, it's hard to pin down the exact type of game that Inscryption is. At its core, Inscryption is a card game, but it also contains roguelike elements and sections that function like an escape room. Inscryption also features a fair number of mysteries and surprises, which means that if you're looking to play this game for yourself, you might want to go in blind to discover everything that it has to offer on your own.

Conversely, if you'd like to learn more about the game, you can check out the official description down below.

"From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind-melting, self-destructing love letter to video games. Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards..."