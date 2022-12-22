Nintendo Switch Holiday Event Reveals Surprise Stealth Release

This week, Nintendo has been hosting a special House of Indies holiday event, which has seen multiple reveals. Some games have also gotten an immediate release on Nintendo Switch, giving users the chance to check out something completely new that same day! On the third day, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on Sail Forth, the latest game from developer Festive Vector. The title is available on the Switch eShop right now, but it's worth noting that the game has also released on a whole bunch of other platforms, including PlayStation 4, Steam, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store.

Nintendo's reveal trailer for Sail Forth can be found around the 4:19 mark in the video embedded below.

As the game's name implies, Sail Forth is a sailing game that tasks players with exploring the Deepblue and solving a mystery. The game gives players the chance to create their own fleet of ships, which can be upgraded in numerous ways. While sailing can be quite peaceful, players will have to prepare their ships for battle, as not every vessel on the Deepblue is friendly. The game apparently boasts "countless" islands to explore, with "their own flora, fauna, friendly folk, and fearsome foes."

With its sailing mechanics and visuals, everything that's been shown of Sail Forth makes it seem like the perfect game for Zelda fans that have been impatiently waiting on a Switch port for The Wind Waker. The game's eShop page says that players can expect "realistic sailing physics to excite naval enthusiasts while also remaining deeply accessible to anyone and everyone." While Sail Forth will normally retail for $19.99, the game is currently priced at a 10% discount for early adopters. The title will be available for $17.99 only through December 28th, and it appears that the discount is live on all platforms.

Readers interested in seeing what else Nintendo plans to reveal can check out two more installments of the House of Indies holiday event throughout the rest of the week!

How do you feel about this new stealth release? Do you plan on checking this game out? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!