Nintendo Switch Reportedly Getting One of the Greatest RPGs Ever This Year

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED aren’t known as RPG machines. RPG lovers typically find home in the PC ecosystem. If they are console gamers, they then typically gravitate towards PlayStation machines, given PlayStation consoles have been the home of JRPGs for years. One console in particular that had great RPGs and JRPGs was the PS2. To this end, one of the most popular JRPGs on the PS2 is apparently coming to the trio of Nintendo consoles. The game in question can be traced all the way back in 2008 when it debuted via the PS2, Atlus, and Sega. In 2012, an enhanced version of this game came to PlayStation Vita, and it’s since come to PC. We are talking about Persona 4 and Persona 4 Golden.

The report comes the way of Nate the Hate, a well-known Nintendo leaker. The Nintendo insider doesn’t say much, but notes that Atlus is planning to bring Persona 4 Golden to the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022. It also sounds like the game could be coming to PS4 and PS5 as well.

If you have deja vu, it’s because there have been quite a few rumors and reports recently that have surfaced claiming that Persona 4 Golden is being ported. If all of them are accurate, the JRPG is coming to every gaming platform under the sun. In other words, take this with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial and subject to change, but it’s worth noting that the source’s track record isn’t bulletproof. Most notably, they were among many off the mark about the Nintendo Switch Pro, which not only didn’t release last year like many were claiming, but it now sounds like it never even existed in the first place.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on the report and all of the frenzied speculation it has created. Persona rumors have been consistently rearing their head for years and Atlus and Sega have never broken their “no comment” policy to address any of them. There’s no reason to expect this new report to be an exception, but if it is, if any type of response is issued, we will update the story accordingly. In the meanwhile, below you can find a smattering of links to the latest Nintendo Switch and Nintendo headlines.