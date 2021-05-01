Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals Upcoming Port of PS4 Exclusive

✖

A new Nintendo Switch leak has revealed an upcoming port of a PS4 console exclusive. While Nintendo continues to release brand new games for the Switch and Switch Lite featuring Mario, Zelda, and more, many of other big players in the industry are more content porting pre-existing games to the pair of underpowered consoles. The Nintendo Switch family of consoles has become a haven for indie games and they are bolstered by Nintendo's unrivaled first-party output, but they also have a reputation for being port machines as well. And this latest leak only contributes to this narrative.

The leak comes the way of the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), the organization that rates video games for release in the United States, and the organization that recently rated Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for release on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. The problem with this is the game has not been announced for the pair of Nintendo consoles.

Typically, when the ESRB leaks a game like this, it not only indicates an announcement is coming soon, but a release is also coming soon. This isn't always the case, but games usually aren't sent to the ESRB for rating until they are nearing release.

Unfortunately, the rating doesn't divulge any salient information, but it has leaked the announcement before Bandai Namco could announce it. At the moment of publishing, the publisher has not addressed the leak, and we don't expect this to change. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For those that don't know: Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is an action RPG that hit back in 2018 via developer Level-5 and publisher Bandai Namco. It's the sequel to Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, which hit back in 2011 via the same pair. A remaster of this game is already available on the Nintendo Switch, so it makes sense the sequel -- which is currently only available via the PS4 and PC -- is finally coming over.

"Welcome to the beautiful world of Ni no Kuni," reads an official elevator pitch of the game's story. "After being overthrown in a coup, the young king Evan sets out on an extraordinary quest to found a new kingdom, unite his world and protect its inhabitants from the dark forces that threaten them."

