Nintendo Insider Teases "Big" E3 2021 Direct Featuring The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon 3

Nintendo is reportedly planning a "big" E3 2021 Direct that will include Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and The Legend of Zelda. The report comes the way of Nintendo insider and leaker, Samus Hunter, who notes that these big plans may be thwarted by Covid, which continues to make game development, and everything connected, very difficult.

In an image accompanying the news -- which was shared via Twitter -- the insider hints at the three games above, and more specifically for Zelda, its ongoing 35-year anniversary. In celebration of this anniversary, Nintendo announced a Nintendo Switch remaster for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. So far, this is all it has announced, but according to reports, Nintendo is also releasing remasters of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

"Nintendo has big plans in store for this year, but Covid is making things difficult to organize," said the leaker. "Unfortunately, due to the number of partners, I cannot confirm whether all plans will come to fruition, we will know on May 6."

The report continues:

"I heard that they are trying to organize some tournaments, one of Smash and one to publicize Splatoon 3, in a couple of weeks we will find out if the project will succeed. Obviously, the Treehouse events and the Direct are certain... But I have to say something extra... The train will make at least one more stop before reaching the end."

Unfortunately, this is where the report provides and it's important to remember this is just a report. In other words, unofficial news that even if accurate is subject to change.

As for Nintendo, it hasn't commented on this report or the speculation it has created, and it's not going to. What it should do in the coming weeks though is announce its E3 2021 plans.

