Here’s How to Get a Mario Nintendo Switch Bundle With $20 eShop Credit and Case for $299

Today may be Cyber Monday, but one of the best deals on the Nintendo Switch is launching tomorrow. This new bundle includes the Nintendo Switch (new and improved battery life model) with Mario red Joy-Con styling, a $20 eShop credit, and a carrying case. And the best part is that it will only cost the same as a standalone Switch at $299. If you want to get your hands on it, here’s what you need to know.

The Mario Red Nintendo Switch bundle will be available right here at Walmart (exclusive) starting at 9am PT (12pm ET) tomorrow, December 3rd. Be there at launch time because this bundle will probably sell out very quickly. However, it isn’t your only solid option at the moment.

Walmart has another Nintendo Switch bundle going that includes your choice of console (the upgraded battery life version in Gray or Neon Joy-Con) along with a 128GB SanDisk microSD card that you’ll desperately need and a Ematic wireless controller for $299 (a savings of $69.95). You can grab the deal here while it lasts.

If you’re looking for games for your new system, Walmart is also offering deals on select Nintendo Switch games in digital format. Inside that link you’ll find must-haves like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces, and more – all with substantial discounts.

