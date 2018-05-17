The Official Nintendo Switch Messenger Bag and Carrying Case is 30% Off

When you own a Nintendo Switch, a carrying case is one of the essential accessories you need to pick up along with a microSD card, screen protector, and play stand. A decent carrying case can be had for less than $10, but if you travel frequently with your Nintendo Switch you might want to step up to this official Nintendo PowerA Everywhere Messenger bag. In fact, you might want to step up to this bag right this instant because it’s on sale for only $27.99 on Amazon, which is 30% off the list price and an all-time low.

The PowerA bag actually looks pretty nice with its gray/black color scheme and red stitching. There are also Nintendo Switch logos on the interior lining and exterior flap. In terms of functionality, it features a removable internal case that houses the Nintendo Switch itself and there are custom designed compartments for the Nintendo Switch dock, extra Joy-Cons, Joy-Con grips, cables, and games.

On a related note, the official Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand is now available to pre-order from Amazon for $19.99. It’s covered by their pre-order price guarantee, so if any discounts occur between the time that you order and the July 13th release date, you’ll get the lowest price. It sucks having to buy a solution to a problem that shouldn’t exist in the first place, but it’s clear that Nintendo’s stand is the best option out there if you’re willing to pay extra for it. I only wish that there was a version that also served as a portable TV dock.

“With a handy port for an AC adapter on the side, the adjustable charging stand allows the Nintendo Switch system to be charging while in Tabletop mode, enabling longer play sessions,” the company noted in its press release. “The angle of the stand can also be adjusted to create the best viewing angle for different environments.”

Unfortunately, the stand doesn’t come with an AC adapter, so you’ll need to use the one that comes with your Nintendo Switch, or purchase a second one separately.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.