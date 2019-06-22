New Leak Claims Nintendo Is Making A Mini Switch

According to HonSon Group, a Chinese company that offers video game accessories, Nintendo is making a Nintendo Switch Mini, which it’s already making products for. As you may know, reports and leaks of a smaller Nintendo Switch have surfaced in the past, but this is the most substantial reference to a Nintendo Switch Mini yet. It’s important to note Nintendo continues to not comment on a Nintendo Switch Mini, but the fact that HonSon Group is making products for it basically says everything you need to know. Surely it wouldn’t be making products unless it knew about something.

According to WickedCoolToys’ CptnAlex, HonSon recently sent him an email revealing that it is making and will soon be carrying products for a Nintendo Switch Mini. There are even listings for said products with a mock-up of the Nintendo Switch Mini.

Was the Switch Mini just unofficially announced to me? A gaming company in China just wrote to me letting me know they’re releasing accessories for the Nintendo Switch Mini. Would a company make products for a console they didn’t KNOW existed, and didn’t have in hand? pic.twitter.com/yQgk7xCbUn — CptnAlex (@Cptn_Alex) June 18, 2019

Now, it’s important to note that the images from HonSon are simply mock-ups. They aren’t official or even unofficial leaked images claiming to be real. They are simply being used to promote the accessories, and given that there’s no images of a Nintendo Switch mini, HonSon had no choice but to use them.

That all said, like any leak, take this with a grain of salt. However, there’s been numerous reports of a Nintendo Switch Mini for awhile now. In other words, there seems to be awfully lot of smoke for there to be no fire.

