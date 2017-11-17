Nintendo Switch Named One of Time’s Best Inventions of 2017

There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that the Nintendo Switch is surpassing expectations left and right. With a record amount of third party support, unique design mechanics, and a library that has something for both long-term veterans of gaming and the newbies looking for something new to experience – the hybrid console has definitely made an impact since launch.

But it’s not just gamers that took note of the impression the Big N has left with their latest platform. TIME Magazine recently named the Nintendo Switch one of their best inventions for this year! “A gaming console hat lets you play anywhere,” reads their caption – and it’s true! Now players can take their wonderful adventures with them, like Skyrim, on the go as the latest platform can effortlessly change out between home console and handheld.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what TIME had to say about the revolutionary console:

“”When you have a great game, that moment of disappointment is when you have to stop playing,”s ays Reggie Fils-Aimé, president of Nintendo of America. And so, with the Nintendo Switch, you don’t have to. In one form, it’s a handheld tablet, allowing a single user to game on the go. In another, two controllers slide off from the sides, allowing multiple users to get in on the action. Once they get home, they can slide that tablet into a docking station and continue playing on a legitimate home console. Gamers seem to like the flexibility: Nintendo has sold 7.63 million Switches since its March debut; it’s expected to surpass the company’s previous console, the Wii U, by the end of its fiscal year.”

The Nintendo Switch continues to dominate sales charts and prove to developers that it’s a worthwhile investment. We’ve already seen a rising trend of both horror titles and third parties like DOOM and Wolfenstein, and more and more industry folks are starting to take notice. What else could we be seeing from the Big N? What other surprises do they have in store? Only time will tell but one thing is for sure – we can’t wait to see what they come up with next.