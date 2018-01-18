Nintendo Switch Is Getting Crushed With Great New Games This Week

Nintendo Switch owners, we’re so sorry: You’re about to get bombarded with another pile of fantastic games, and you’re not going to be able to afford them all. It’s been like this for months. It’s a big problem, and we’re considering writing to Nintendo to tell them to slow down. We’re literally overwhelmed with great games on the eShop.

This is what we’re going to do. We’re going to highlight some of the best new games coming out on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS this week and weekend (or early next week), but you guys have to promise not to go to crazy. If you have families, remember that you still need to buy groceries and pay bills this month. I know it seems like a good idea to load up your microSD card with more games to play, but you can’t have them all. You’ll have to pick and choose between the following:

If you want our opinion, Darkest Dungeon is probably going to give you the most bang for your buck, here. Fans have been waiting a long time for this punishing RPG to hit the Switch, and all of the gameplay footage has looked fantastic. Here’s the official description from this morning’s press release:

“Darkest Dungeon is a challenging, gothic roguelike turn-based RPG about the psychological stresses of adventuring. Recruit, train and lead a team of flawed heroes against unimaginable horrors, stress, famine, disease and the ever-encroaching dark. Can you keep your heroes together when all hope is lost?”

If you’re looking for something a little lighter, Kirby Battle Royale is a perfect multiplayer curio for all of you 3DS owners. No, this is nothing like PUBG. “Kirby is entering a tournament against his toughest rival yet … himself! One to four players can fight in local or online battles (additional games and accessories required; sold separately). Pick from more than 10 abilities and 10 battle types to compete in countless matchups. Hoard treasure in Ore Express, knock out opponents in Slam Hockey and shoot missiles in Robo Bonkers. There’s a single-player story mode, too!”

If you’re on the fence about that one, there’s a demo available on the 3DS eShop as well. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 owners, don’t forget that you also have a new quests pack available today as part of the expansion pass!