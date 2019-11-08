Nintendo Stealth Releases New Nintendo Switch Game

Today, out of nowhere, Nintendo released a previously unannounced game onto the Nintendo Switch, dubbed The Stretchers, a two-player cooperative action game where players play as a two-person rescue team that has to stay in sync in order to save the island’s inhabitants. The game is notably developed by Tarsier Studios, the team who made the wonderful Little Nightmares, a 2.5D horror platformer in the vain of games like Inside. Best yet, the game is a budget-friendly $20, which your wallet will appreciate given all the big, expensive releases lately, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Death Stranding, and The Outer Worlds.

“The world has a bad case of the Dizzies—residents dizzied by Captain Brains—and only you can rescue them,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Work with a friend in co-op or skillfully control two medics on your own to overcome the physics-based puzzles of each madcap mission. Either way, how you go about it is totally up to you, whether you work together to transport many Dizzies at once on a stretcher or work in parallel by splitting up dragging the Dizzies to the ambulance one by one. As you play and replay missions, you’ll complete bonus objectives and uncover hidden collectibles with hilarious results!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear why Nintendo decided to release the game in this fashion, but it clearly doesn’t have big commercial expectations, otherwise it would have announced it earlier and put some marketing behind it.

“You’ll also unlock additional hats, costume colors, and furniture for your home base by exploring mission areas and the world map,” continues the aforementioned pitch. “When you receive a distress call, don’t be afraid to get curious and experiment. You never know what hilarity will ensue, whether it’s the laugh-out-loud writing or yet another unexpected slapstick situation. But don’t let the levity distract you from your ultimate mission: to stop the evil mastermind Captain Brains and the spread of his chaotic Dizzies!”

The Stretchers is only available for the Nintendo Switch. And given that Nintendo is publishing it, means it’s almost certainly not coming to other platforms.