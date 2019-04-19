Report: Next-Gen Nintendo Switch No Longer Releasing This Year

A new report has arrived from Japanese newspaper Nikkei that claims that Nintendo’s previously leaked, more compact and cheaper, Nintendo Switch — sometimes referred to as the Nintendo Switch Lite — is coming this fall. However, Nikkei also notes that the Nintendo hybrid console is getting some type of “next generation” version. As you may know, an enhanced Nintendo Switch has been reported in the past, but it’s never been referred to as a next-gen Nintendo Switch. Whatever it actually is, according to Nikkei, it has been delayed out of 2019, and will now arrive after the aforementioned cheaper and smaller version.

According to the newspaper, Nintendo is testing out a few things with the next-gen model, including numerous operating system changes, which may explain why it’s still not ready to ship it. And this is probably for the better, save it for 2020 when the next-gen hype is the loudest with the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly, the report also makes mention of Nintendo’s “Quality of Life” initiative, which was kickstarted by the late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata. Despite the fact that the project was nearing completion, Nikkei claims Nintendo has canned it because it doesn’t fit the Nintendo branding. According to the outlet, the project featured a tangible devices that helped improve sleep quality. Apparently, the project’s cancellation was a controversial one within Nintendo.

That all said, as always, this should be taken with a grain of salt. While Nikkei has been a great and reliable source for Nintendo information in the past, it’s still not official information. Further, there seems to be some disagreement over the translation, with some saying that Nikkei isn’t actually saying the next-gen Nintendo Switch has been delayed, but rather is suggesting it will simply come later than the new smaller Nintendo Switch. Who knows, most seem to agree on the translation which this article is based on though.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!