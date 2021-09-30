Nintendo Issues New Statement Disputing 4K Switch Reports

Earlier today, Bloomberg published a surprising new report claiming that 11 developers are currently working with 4K dev kits provided by Nintendo prior to the announcement of the Nintendo Switch OLED. This report seemed to indicate that the company is working on a new video game console beyond the model releasing next week. The company has officially disputed Bloomberg’s reporting in a pair of Tweets from the official Nintendo Co. Ltd. Twitter account. In the Tweets, Nintendo reiterates that the Nintendo Switch OLED is the only new model of the console that the company is currently working on. The full statement can be found below.

“A news report on Sept. 30, 2021(JST) falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true. We also want to restate that, as we announced in July, we have no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, which will launch on October 8, 2021.”

Nintendo’s statement is pretty definitive, but it likely has to be to make sure things are clear for the company’s investors. However, it’s difficult to say exactly where the confusion occurred. It’s not impossible for sources to make mistakes, and Bloomberg’s initial report does not include any statements on the record from developers working with a 4K dev kit. The only developer specifically identified in that report is Zynga, Inc.

This might come as a disappointment to fans that are hoping to see Nintendo release a system with 4K capabilities, but at this point, it seems inevitable that will happen at some point in the future. When that might happen is anyone’s guess, as Nintendo seems to be interested in offering continued support for its current platform. Given how difficult it is to manufacture enough consoles to meet consumer demands at the moment, Nintendo might be strategically taking its time on this one.

