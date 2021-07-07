New Nintendo Switch OLED Model Has the Same Old Joy-Cons

✖

In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo yesterday officially announced a new Nintendo Switch model with a shiny 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and a wider adjustable stand is set to release later this year on October 8th. Beyond those details, however, the technical specifications fell below the "Nintendo Switch Pro" reports and rumors from various outlets and did not include several upgrades like, for example, the ability to support 4K while docked. And now, it turns out, Nintendo has confirmed that the Joy-Con controllers included with the new model are also exactly the same as the base model Nintendo Switch.

This is a disappointing confirmation because Joy-Con controller drift is a known and still-occurring problem where the controller registers movement despite the analogue sticks not being physically moved. "The Joy-Con controller configuration and functionality did not change with Nintendo Switch system (OLED model)," a Nintendo representative told GameSpot. "The configuration and functionality is the same as that of the Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch system."

Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8.https://t.co/zRpGxakJDn pic.twitter.com/Tsc55r35ay — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

"The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode," said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser as part of this week's announcement of the new model. "With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite."

As noted above, the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is set to release later this year on October 8th with a suggested retail price of $349.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

