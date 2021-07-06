Nintendo Fans Are Already Poking Fun at the New Nintendo Switch

The new Nintendo Switch model is real, officially revealed in an announcement this morning by Nintendo, but it's not the "Nintendo Switch Pro" or "Super Nintendo Switch" like some folks had been calling it previously. The name isn't the only thing significantly different from previous reports and reports. The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) notably features a 7-inch OLED screen, wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, and 64GB of internal storage. It seemingly does not feature, however, the rumored internal upgrades that had been reported to allow it to be a 4K-capable, slightly more powerful model. And the reaction to the bigger screen without any significant improvements to the hardware beyond is mixed at best.

Broadly speaking, the various reports did get a few things right. The 7-inch OLED screen is the big one, but the release date and price largely line up with what had been reported previously. It is odd that the same reporting that produced those facts seems to have missed the mark so widely on the capabilities of the device, but not exactly uncommon when reporting on hardware that is in development. While some might hold out hope that the technical improvements simply weren't mentioned in the announcement, the released technical specs seem to indicate that it just isn't in there.

Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8.https://t.co/zRpGxakJDn pic.twitter.com/Tsc55r35ay — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

"The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode," said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser as part of today's announcement. "With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite."

As noted above, the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is set to release later this year on October 8th with a suggested retail price of $349.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

What do you think about the new Nintendo Switch model? Are you bummed that it doesn't seem to have the internal improvements that had previously been reported?