Nintendo Switch Online Adds New SNES Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers get several perks each month, from free game trials, to exclusive profile icons. This week, new profile icons based on Super Mario Kart have been made available, offering designs based on Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Bowser, and Lakitu. There are 7 designs in total, with each one costing just 10 Platinum points each. There is a catch, however: as we’ve seen with other profile sets, these can only be acquired after first playing the game they’re based on. Basically, you have to boot up Super Mario Kart in the Super Nintendo app before the profile icons can be obtained.

Nintendo is actually pretty laid back about this requirement; you don’t actually have to play the game to get the icons. Just launching Super Mario Kart from the app makes you eligible to get the icons, and you automatically receive 50 Platinum points just for doing so! That’s almost enough to get all 7 icons, so there’s really no excuse not to take advantage. The profile icons will be available through March 3rd, so subscribers have about a month to take advantage.

Profile icons based on Super Mario kart are now available

Super Mario Kart is the first game in the beloved Nintendo franchise. Originally released in 1992, the game seems somewhat outdated compared to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but players can see how it laid the groundwork for future entries. The release of these profile icons comes just a few weeks after the release of Super Mario Kart‘s soundtrack on Nintendo Music. It’s unclear exactly why Nintendo is celebrating the roots of the series so much lately, but it could have something to do with the fact that a new Mario Kart game was recently announced for Nintendo Switch 2!

Speaking of Nintendo Switch 2, it will be interesting to see how much the system maintains elements like the current profile icons. There’s a lot we still don’t know about Nintendo’s new system, but we do know that things like the Nintendo Account system will carry over, to ensure that it’s an easy transition for users. Given how these profile icon additions have become a regular thing over the last few years, it stands to reason Nintendo will carry them over to Switch 2, but there’s no way of knowing for sure.

Hopefully we’ll learn a lot more about these types of things over the next few months. At this time, a release date for Nintendo Switch 2 has not been announced, but it looks like it will happen sometime in the first half of 2025. Nintendo has hands-on events for the new console happening in April, as well as a Nintendo Direct that same month. It seems like a safe bet the console will launch shortly after, possibly in May or June.

Are you planning to snag any of these free profile icons? Do you think the icons will carry over to Nintendo Switch 2? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!