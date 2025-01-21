Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Get New Mario Kart Surprise

Over the last few years, Nintendo Switch Online has grown into a must-have subscription for those that own the console. In addition to making it so that subscribers can play games online, it also features exclusive profile icons, old video games playable through various apps, and even a music streaming service. Nintendo has once again provided subscribers with a new freebie, this time for Nintendo Music. The company has added the soundtrack for Super Mario Kart to the app, offering users a chance to listen to iconic songs from the original Super Nintendo game. In total, 37 music tracks can be found.

Super Mario Kart was the very first entry in the Mario Kart franchise, and was originally released in 1992. These days, the game feels somewhat archaic, with just 8 playable characters to choose from, and a far smaller number of tracks to race on compared to later games. However, Super Mario Kart still has a lot of charm, and that extends to the soundtrack as well. Mario Circuit remains one of the most memorable music tracks in the game, but it’s also hard to deny the upbeat allure of Koopa Beach.

nintendo music is a free music app available exclusively to nso subscribers

Since launching last year, the Nintendo Music app has been slowly adding new soundtracks spanning the company’s various gaming platforms. Thus far, the selection based on the Super Nintendo era has been pretty limited, with Super Mario Kart being just the fifth game from that particular console. Nintendo has been updating the app pretty regularly though; last week saw music added from The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. While Super Nintendo representation is pretty sparse at the moment, we can probably expect to see a lot more games added in the near future.

Interestingly enough, Nintendo Music additions have been timed to coincide with some of the company’s other announcements. Over the last few months, we’ve seen the soundtracks for the Donkey Kong Country trilogy made available, seemingly in an attempt to build hype for Donkey Country Returns HD, which was released last week on Nintendo Switch. Similarly, we’re getting the soundtrack to Super Mario Kart just a few days after Nintendo revealed the next game in the series alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

When Nintendo Switch Online first launched, there was a lot of griping from fans about having to pay for a subscription service. However, Nintendo has slowly made that service a better bargain, with the rollout of more playable games, more unique profile icons, and music that can be enjoyed ad-free on mobile devices. There are still a lot of ways Nintendo Switch Online can (and should) be improved, but the service’s regular updates and freebies continue to make it well worth the cost.

