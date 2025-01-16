Nintendo Switch 2 Hands-On Events Announced

With the Nintendo Switch 2 finally being revealed and not being leaks in the wild anymore, fans are going crazy and generating hype. Between the new details of the console and the newly revealed Mario Kart, there is a lot to talk about. Nintendo only gave fans a brief look at their upcoming console during the shadow drop, but did announce a full Nintendo Switch 2 Direct for April 2nd. However, another announcement slipped through the cracks, and one that Nintendo fans should be greatly excited for: a chance to see and experience the Nintendo Switch 2 in person.

Nintendo has announced three different Nintendo Switch 2 experiences, taking place in New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas. The events will be held on the dates below.

Official reveal of nintendo switch 2.

New York, NY : April 4 – April 6 Center415, 417 5th Ave, New York, NY 10016

: April 4 – April 6 Los Angeles, CA : April 11 – April 13 Television City, 7800 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

: April 11 – April 13 Dallas, TX : April 25 – April 27 Embarcadero Building at Fair Park, 1229 Admiral Nimitz Dr. Dallas, TX 75210

: April 25 – April 27

The events are free and tickets can be won through a randomly selected drawing. Fans will need to register for the event throughout the registration period. This period takes place from Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. PT / 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET until Jan. 26 at 11:59. Each event has individual registration and times are reflective of the local time zone where the events are being held.

A Nintendo account is required to enter the drawing, but this is free to make. Once the drawing takes place, winners will be notified soon after the registration period ends. There are of course other factors and requirements listed below the event details. Be sure to read through everything before entering. Nintendo has also provided an FAQ to answer the most common questions.

The Nintendo Switch 2 official reveal was early on January 16, 2025, and while it was brief, the hype train is rolling. Leaks gave fans ideas of what to expect, but that is nothing compared to seeing the Nintendo Switch 2 in all its official glory. The surprise of the new Mario Kart footage was the icing on the cake.

New mario kart donkey kong.

Fans will have to wait until April 2nd to get an in-depth look at the console. Launch titles, specifications, and more will likely be shown during this Direct. Whether the new Mario Kart will be a launch title remains to be seen, but with the popularity of the system it wouldn’t be surprising. A new Mario Kart would absolutely help move consoles.

The Nintendo Switch has been one of the best selling and most popular consoles, and it’s likely the Switch 2 will follow. Rumors are already swirling of mass amounts of quantities being ordered by big box retailers. Hopefully, this is the case and fans won’t face a shortage of consoles when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches.