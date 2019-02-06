Nintendo Switch Online Adds NES Classics ‘Super Mario Bros. 2’ and ‘Kirby’s Adventure’

For those Nintendo Switch players that want to put Super Smash Bros. Ultimate down for just a little bit, Nintendo has just announced that they’ve added two classics to the Nintendo Switch Online library for NES fans to enjoy.

Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure are coming to #NintendoSwitchOnline – Nintendo Entertainment System. Set up your membership now and start playing on 2/13! //t.co/74HzxjRR0T pic.twitter.com/kxx8x9vzkI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 6, 2019

The Nintendo Switch Online service isn’t free. For an individual player, this feature will fun about 4 bucks a month, though a three month and twelve month option is also available. There are also family memberships to consider for up to eight members, which will run 35 dollars a year. The individual plan for a year is set at 20 dollars.

With games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Fortnite and Warframe on the Switch, the Online service is something that is a huge asset for Nintendo Switch players. It runs similarly to that of the Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus programs, even EA’s Origins has a similar option for the PC platform. It’s not uncommon and does unlock the full potential for a platform. Given that the Switch is also highly portable, it seems like Online play would be a wise investment for those hardcore players constantly on the move.

The list of titles added to the Online service continues to grow with other additions such as Metroid, Donkey Kong, Tecmo Bowl, The Legend of Zelda, Ghosts’n Goblins, Dr. Mario, and so much more. You can learn even more about what becoming a member can get you right here on the official Nintendo Website including more information on the companion phone app and other features available.

Thoughts on the latest two titles to join the library? What other classic games would you like to see added next? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!