Nintendo Switch Online Users Get New Animal Crossing Freebie

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, or at least some of them, have been surprised with a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons freebie, courtesy of Nintendo. In ths case, "some" refers to the fact the offer is limited to those with the Expasion Pack tier of the subscription service, which most notably grants subscribers access to more classic games from the N64 and other legacy Nintendo consoles. If you're a regular ol' Nintendo Switch online subscriber without the Expansion Pack tier, your anual $20 isn't good enough for this freebie.

As you may know, while the primary pull of the Expasion Pack is the aforementioned additional games, those subscribed to the more expensive version of the subscription service also get access to additional profile icons. In this instance, the icons are from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and they are available to collect until June 5 via Platinum Points.

Below, you can check out the icons for yourself, courtesy of a new tweet from the official Nintendo of America Twitter account. As you may know, icons for Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters are given out on the birthdays of characters, but that's not what this offer is. This is a separate offer.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members can now redeem their #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons, available until 6/5 at 6pm PT. #MissionsAndRewards



Learn more: https://t.co/QlxbMQBIyx pic.twitter.com/Kn0FH4rgKq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 2, 2023

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a social sim, lifestyle game that debuted back on March 20, 2020. Having sold over 40 million copies to date, it's one of the best-selling games of the last ten years and one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch platform. In other words, there are millions and millions of Nintendo Switch users who may be potentially interested in these icons. There are Animal Crossing: New Horizons icons that come with the Switch, but not only are these different, but they are better in design.

For more covreage on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo Switch Online, and all things Nintendo in general -- including all of the latest Switch news, all of the latest Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Switch deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.