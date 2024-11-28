Nintendo Switch Online Reveals Free Surprise for Christmas

Nintendo has revealed a free Nintendo Switch Online surprise for Christmas 2024. At $20 for a 12-month subscription, Nintendo Switch Online offers incredible value between its access to online gaming and the free retro games a subscription comes with from consoles such as the NES, SNES, and Game Boy. These are the two pillars of the Nintendo Switch Online offer, but there is more to the subscription service than just this.

One of the other selling points of Nintendo Switch Online, a freebie on top of the online gaming and free retro games, is the access to additional profile icons. Every week, Nintendo releases new profile icons that are exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online. To this end, it has released new Christmas-themed icons that are available between now and December 25.

The free Nintendo Switch Online icons feature characters such as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, Yoshi; as well as characters from games like The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Splatoon, and Pikmin. Meanwhile, in addition to icons there are also backgrounds for each icon to be put over top of. The former, the icons, cost 10 Platinum Points, while the latter, the backgrounds, run at 5 Platinum Points.

A few of the icons are very similar to icons offered in previous Christmas’ seasons, however, many of the icons are brand new and obviously give any Nintendo Switch console a more holiday feel.

Unlike some Nintendo Switch Online offers, like access to N64 games or a free download of Mario Kart 8 DLC, these icons are not locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service. Any ol’ Nintendo Switch Online subscription is enough to access these icons.

To this end, even a free and active trial to Nintendo Switch Online is enough for those who want one or some or all of the icons but don’t want to commit to paying for Nintendo Switch Online. As always, once an icon or background is claimed via Nintendo Switch Online, it is free to keep regardless of whether or not an active subscription is maintained.

