Nintendo Switch Online Replaces Super Mario Bros. 35 With PAC-MAN 99

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers were disappointed last week with the removal of Super Mario Bros. 35, but Nintendo has now announced a replacement for the game: PAC-MAN 99! The online game allows 99 players to compete to be the last player standing. Similar to Super Mario Bros. 35, dispatching enemies in the game makes things harder for other players. The title will be totally free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, but there will be paid content that players can access at launch. The game will go live on April 7th at 6 pm PST.

A trailer for the game can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

PAC-MAN™ is back in a new 99-PAC-MAN battle royale! PAC-MAN™ 99 goes live 4/7 at 6 PM PST, exclusively for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! #PACMAN99 🟡🟡🟡 https://t.co/mnzEYXJnBl pic.twitter.com/1qOsEEvbHD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2021

In Super Mario Bros. 35, defeated enemies were sent to plague other players. In PAC-MAN 99, defeated ghosts will result in a JAMMER PAC-MAN being sent over. This version of the character will slow down the player if they bump into it. Paid content for the game includes a single-player mode, a Score Attack, and a Blind Time Attack.

Considering how disappointed fans were with the removal of Super Mario Bros. 35, it seems like PAC-MAN 99 could help players get over the loss; the mechanics of the two games seem similar enough! At this time, it's unclear whether or not this will be a timed release like Super Mario Bros. 35, or if it will be a permanent fixture of the service. Given the fact that there is paid content, it seems likely that PAC-MAN 99 will be here to stay.

PAC-MAN is one of the most beloved video games of all-time, so it makes a lot of sense to see PAC-MAN 99 as the latest free title for Nintendo Switch Online. It remains to be seen whether or not the game will be able to find the same support that Super Mario Bros. 35 did, but it's safe to say PAC-MAN 99 will likely attract a lot of attention!

Are you excited to try out PAC-MAN 99? Do you think the online game will make a suitable replacement for Super Mario Bros. 35? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!