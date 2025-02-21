Nintendo Switch Online Free Game Download Is One of 2024’s Biggest Games

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch Lite, and OLED Switch can soon download and play one of 2024’s biggest games for free. Last year video games releases such as Marvel Rivals, Helldivers 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Astro Bot, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Silent Hill 2, Stellar Blade, Balatro, Tekken 8, and Zenless Zone Zero defined the year. Meanwhile, and as always, among the best-selling games of the year were more than one EA Sports game.

With the next releases in each of the respective EA Sports series still many months out, last year’s games still remain relevant. And EA Sports FC 25 is no exception. Not only is this the biggest EA Sports franchise, but it is about to be free with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Unfortunately, it is not free to keep. What it is though is free to download and play endlessly between February 24 to March 2. Meanwhile, any progress or saved data during this trial can be carried over if Nintendo Switch Online users decide to purchase the game outright on the Nintendo eShop. To do this, all that are interested will need to fork over at least $59.99. Between now and then it could go on sale making this permanent entry point cheaper, but right now it is full price on the Nintendo eShop.

Unlike some Nintendo Switch Online offers, this freebie is not locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. Anyone with either tier of Nintendo Switch Online can take advantage of this limited time offer. They will need to be prepared to clear a meaty 27.7 GB of space to download the EA game though.

EA Sports FC 25 debuted back on September 27, 2024 to Metacritic scores generally in the 70s, though the Nintendo Switch version came in lower than other versions with a 67. This is largely due to poor optimization, cutting corners, technical limitations, and missing content compared to other versions of the game. To this end, while EA Sports FC 25 was one of the best-selling games of 2024, the Nintendo Switch is perhaps not the best place to play it. This is true of most larger, AAA multi-platform games though.

Play video

Nintendo Switch Online, for those that don’t know, is available for $19.99, which nets Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users a 12-month subscription. Meanwhile, the Expansion Pack tier costs $49.99 for a yearly subscription. Its differences aren’t many, but the Expansion Pack tier is required to have full access to the full Nintendo Switch Online library.

