New Nintendo Switch Online Free Games Come With Major Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online has not one, but two free games, one of which comes as a complete surprise. And the surprises don’t end there. While some Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are no doubt subscribed for full online and multiplayer access, the big allure of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is access to retro and nostalgia games from yesteryear. These games come from platforms like the NES, SNES, the N64, and the various Game Boy consoles. Meanwhile, it looks like GameCube games may soon join the Nintendo Switch Online library.

As for the two new free games, one is an NES game and the other a Game Boy Color game. The former was previously announced, but the latter is a stealth release. More specifically, joining the previously announced Tetris as a new addition in the Nintendo Switch Online library is Game Boy Color game Tetris DX.

There is another little surprise though. To celebrate the release of the pair of games into Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo recruited legendary game designer and programmer Alexey Pajitnov, the creator of Tetris, to share a “very special message” with Nintendo fans, which can be seen below.

As always, these are permanent additions to Nintendo Switch Online, however, an active subscription is required to maintain access. Without an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription, access to the entire Nintendo Switch Online library vanishes until the subscription is renewed.

Unlike some Nintendo Switch Online free games, one of these free games does not require the Expansion Pack, which is the more expensive version of Nintendo Switch Online. The basic $20-a-year version of Nintendo is enough to play the NES version of Tetris. Tetris DX on Game Boy Color on the other hand requires the Expansion Pack tier. Where the standard version of Nintendo Switch Online runs at $20 for a 12-month subscription, the Expansion Pack tier costs $60 for an equal subscription.

