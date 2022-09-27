Nintendo Switch Online Gets Another New Set of Retro Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers once again have a new set of free icons to claim based on the original Nintendo Entertainment System. This week the company added options based on a handful of games for the system, including Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. Last week, fans had the option of snagging icons based on the original NES console design and the Japanese Famicom. This time around, fans can find icons based on the redesigned NES hardware released late in the system's lifespan. The top-loading version of the console is a lot less iconic, so some Nintendo fans might not be as familiar with the design!

While the Switch console has a number of free profile icons that any user can choose from, Nintendo regularly releases free options exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. In addition to the current retro offerings, the last few weeks have seen designs released based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 3. These options can be obtained for just 10 Platinum Points each. Platinum Points don't actually cost anything, and are very easy to come by; subscribers that are running low can find a handful of ways to earn more in the Nintendo Switch Online tab found at the bottom of the Switch home screen.

Of course, these profile icons are actually one of the smaller benefits offered to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The service's main draw is that it allows players to enjoy online play for a number of popular games, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Super Mario Maker 2. All subscribers also gain access to retro titles from Nintendo's past, including NES and SNES games. Last year saw the release of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, which is a more expensive subscription tier that also includes access to games originally released for the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. There has been some debate about which version of the service is the better value, but users will just have to decide for themselves.

What do you think of this new batch of retro Nintendo Switch Online icons? Are you a fan of these kinds of freebies?