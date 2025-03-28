Nintendo Switch Online Officially Removed Its First Game, and Nobody’s Happy

For fans of retro games, the Nintendo Switch Online subscription offers an exciting catalog of games from the NES to the N64 and beyond. It’s the go-to subscription for Nintendo fans looking to revisit the classics, and for the past several years, the catalog just kept getting bigger. More games get added at regular intervals, and until recently, this didn’t involve losing other titles. But now, Nintendo Switch Online has officially taken a classic game out of rotation entirely. This marks the first time a retro game has vanished from the service after being added, and fans aren’t happy with the change.

The game in question is Super Soccer, a 1991 SNES title from developer Human Entertainment. The sports title was added to Nintendo Switch Online back in 2021, but as of today, it has officially been removed. When reports of the game’s pending removal first surfaced, it looked like it might just impact gamers in Japan and South Korea. However, as of today, the game has been removed in North America and Europe as well, making Super Soccer inaccessible to fans around the world. And while it’s an older, less well-known title, there are still plenty of soccer game fans who are going to miss the classic game.

Just sharing the last moments of Super Soccer on #NintendoSwitchOnline with my man @TomLegend101. Shame they had to remove it but oh well. 👀 #SNES #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/6ASCRE5dWW — 🦑★Gustavo★ツ🦑🇧🇷 (@LightBlueSquid) March 28, 2025

For those hoping to avoid losing Super Soccer but skipping out on SNES app updates, we’ve got bad news. The Super Soccer servers have been deactivated, so even an older version of the app will no longer be able to access the game. The exact reason for the game getting pulled from the service hasn’t been confirmed, but it is most likely related to licensing issues.

Fans React to Super Soccer Leaving Nintendo Switch Online

Perhaps in an effort to soften the blow of removing its first game, the Nintendo Switch Online service has added four new games today. Like Super Soccer, these titles come from the SNES era and include Nobunaga’s Ambition, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Lord of Darkness, Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV: Wall of Fire, and Uncharted Waters: New Horizons. But fans aren’t ready to forget the loss, with many responses to the Nintendo post about the new games focusing instead on Super Soccer’s departure.

As one gamer puts it, “Can we have a moment of silence for Super Soccer?” Adding four games and removing one still means the Nintendo Switch Online catalog is expanding, but for many gamers, this raises questions about whether the subscription is about to get worse. After not pulling a single classic title since 2018, Super Soccer‘s removal could spell the start of a new era. One that involves more classic games falling off the service.

For now, Nintendo Switch Online hasn’t announced any more titles getting removed. But they also haven’t been transparent about why they pulled the game, leaving room for speculation and concerns about what this means for other third-party games hosted on the service. Whether it was due to licensing or simply low interest compared to other titles, Super Soccer is gone from Nintendo Switch Online. Whether it’s a one-off or spells more removals to come, fans will have to wait and see.

