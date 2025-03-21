Nintendo Switch Online Adding 4 Free SNES Games Very Soon

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch Online app on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles is being updated with four new free games on March 28. And this time, the Nintendo Switch Online games update brings with it all SNES games. Since Nintendo Switch Online launched back in 2018, Nintendo has frequently brought back much of the NES and SNES catalog, or at least much of the catalog not tied up in the abyss of licensing. It’s been doing this for several years, and consequently, the only games left for it to pull from the SNES library are deep cuts. To this end, all four SNES games being added next week are all deep cuts.

More specifically, Nintendo Switch Online is being updated with the following free SNES games next Friday: Nobunaga’s Ambition, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Lord of Darkness, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 4: Wall of Fire, and Uncharted Water: New Horizons. Suffice to say, those who are not fond of the SNES era Nobunaga’s Ambition games don’t have much to look forward to.

While some free Nintendo Switch Online games require the Expansion Pack tier of NSO, these free games do not. This is the case with all SNES games available via Nintendo Switch. Some retro consoles are locked behind the Expansion Pack tier, such as the N64, but the SNES is not one of these consoles.

Nintendo Switch Online is available for all Nintendo Switch users at two different price points: $20 a year and $50 a year. The former is the standard version of the subscription service while the latter is the Expansion Pack tier. Meanwhile, for those that don’t know how it works, any game downloaded for free via Nintendo Switch Online only remains accessible with an active NSO subscription. If your subscription lapses to NSO, you will lose access to all free games downloaded via it until said subscription is renewed.

