Nintendo Switch Online Just Added 3 New Games at Once

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have been given three new games at once that they can check out as part of their membership. Since the start of 2026, Switch Online subscribers have had quite a few new games to play on the service. To this point, titles from the GameCube, Game Boy, and Virtual Boy have come to Switch Online in 2026, with more games for other platforms surely bound in the months ahead. Now, Nintendo has looked to bolster some of these libraries further with a trio of games that all center around Super Mario.

As of today, Nintendo has added Mario Tennis and Mario Clash to the Virtual Boy catalog of Switch Online. Both of these Virtual Boy titles were originally released in 1995 for the short-lived Nintendo console and were among the more “popular” games on the platform. Now, they have been re-released on NSO and have expanded the Virtual Boy catalog to nine games in total.

The third game that Nintendo has then added today is that of Mario vs. Donkey Kong. This classic Game Boy Advance game first launched in 2004 and quickly became a hit for the throwback handheld. So much so, in fact, that Nintendo remade the game for Switch hardware in 2024. For those who would prefer to play the original version rather than this remake, though, it’s now playable through Switch Online.

Another Big Game Is Coming to Switch Online in March

While this is a nice wave of new games on Nintendo Switch Online, subscribers will be getting at least one more major title before March comes to an end. Specifically, Nintendo recently announced that Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness would be coming to the GameCube section of NSO at some point this month. An exact release date for this beloved Pokemon spin-off has yet to be confirmed, but with March nearly half over, we’ll likely find out more soon.

As a reminder, all of the Switch Online games mentioned here are locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the service, which is a bit more costly than the base tier. If you’re looking to subscribe to this Expansion Pack section of Nintendo Switch Online for yourself, it comes in at a cost of $49.99 per year.

