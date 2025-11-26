Nintendo Switch Online Just Added 4 Classic Games at Once

Nintendo Switch Online just added four new classic games that subscribers can play right now. At this point, Switch Online has become incredibly expansive and features a library of over 300 games that members can access at any given point. While Nintendo initially started by bringing NES and SNES games to the service, it now encompasses titles from Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis, and, most recently, Nintendo GameCube. Best of all, this library isn’t staying stagnant and has now resulted in four more games hitting the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of today, Nintendo has added two new NES games and two new Game Boy games to Nintendo Switch Online. The NES offerings happen to contain a pair of iconic action titles in that of Battletoads and Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos. Both of these classic NES games are incredibly difficult, but they’ve both stood the test of time and have been hugely influential since launching in the early 1990s.

On the Game Boy front, Nintendo has then brought over Bionic Commando and Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters. Developed by Capcom, Bionic Commando is an action-platformer that adapted the NES game of the same name for Nintendo’s portable platform. Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters is then the lone first-party game from Nintendo to be added in this wave and is likely the least-known game in the Kid Icarus franchise. Still, its addition to Switch Online is great to see and helps make this series more easily accessible than before.

Play video

As mentioned, the best part of these releases is that they’re all accessible through Nintendo Switch Online at this very moment. While Nintendo will occasionally announce new titles for Switch Online in advance of their actual release dates, this isn’t true with today’s lineup. So if you want to play any of these four games, you should find them already included with your membership.

If you’re not subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online for yourself, the base version of the service, which is all that’s needed to play NES, SNES, and Game Boy games, retails for $19.99 per year. The Expansion Pack version of the platform, which then contains titles from Sega Genesis, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, and Nintendo GameCube, then runs for $49.99 annually.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!