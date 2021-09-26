Nintendo Switch Online Reveals Bad News for Subscribers

Nintendo has revealed a bit of bad news for those who might be subscribed to the publisher’s Switch Online service. Specifically, it was confirmed recently that the service is going to be increasing in price for those who want access to everything that Nintendo Switch Online offers. And while the base version of the subscription platform won’t be costing more, many of its best features are now going to be locked behind a greater paywall.

Nintendo announced recently that it would be adding playable games from Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis consoles to Nintendo Switch Online for subscribers to play on their own device. These titles join the existing NES and Super Nintendo games that are available right this moment to play through Nintendo Switch Online. And if you’re wondering how this equates to anything that could be considered bad news, Nintendo unveiled that these N64 and Genesis games won’t be accessible unless you pay for a higher tiered version of the subscription service. As such, if you’re someone who wants to gain access to these titles, you’ll have to prepare to shell over some more money.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play a selection of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack!



This new membership plan launches late October and includes all features of the base Nintendo Switch Online membership. Details on pricing, timing, and more will be shared soon. pic.twitter.com/BMArRe5Vg6 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

The biggest question that continues to surround this prospective price increase for Nintendo Switch Online, however, involves the actual new cost. As mentioned by Nintendo in the tweet above, the finer details surrounding the price point and release of this new version of the service have yet to be determined. For now, the only thing we know for certain is that it’s set to become available at some point in late October when Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games formally come to Switch Online.

If there is a silver lining with this entire situation, it’s definitely that those who are already content with their current Nintendo Switch Online subscription won’t be asked to pay more than they are right now. Rather than making the cost of Switch Online go up as a whole, at least Nintendo is now making it available in different tiers. Still, considering how little the service already offers to subscribers, it would have been nice to have seen N64 and Genesis titles made available on the platform for the current price.

How do you feel about the price of Nintendo Switch Online increasing? Do you feel like Nintendo should have added N64 and Genesis games to the service for no additional cost? Let me know all of your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.