Nintendo Promises Fix for Game-Breaking Bug in New Nintendo Switch Online Title

Nintendo has released a new statement promising fans that it will soon be pushing out a fix for a recently released game that came to Nintendo Switch Online. Specifically, that title in question happens to be Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. A little over a week ago, the classic Nintendo 64 Kirby title ended up joining the larger catalog of games that are available on Switch Online. And while this was an exciting release for a number of subscribers, that excitement was diminished because of a pretty notable bug. Fortunately, a solution to this problem should be coming very soon.

As shared on Twitter recently, Nintendo announced that it's very much aware of the bug that is present in the Switch Online iteration of Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards that prevents players from progressing through the game. Luckily, the Japanese publisher said that it's already working on an update for the game that will arrive in the coming days. "A patch will be released early next week to fix this," Nintendo said in its statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

A bug has been found in #Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards for Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online that can prevent players from progressing under a certain condition. A patch will be released early next week to fix this. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 27, 2022

To shed more light on this situation, the bug within Kirby 64 that was causing problems involved the underwater sections of the title. Essentially, if players were damaged by specific objects, they would become stunned permanently. Being in this state would prevent players from then being able to advance through the level.

Even though it's good to see that Nintendo is quickly pushing out an update to solve this strange bug, this is yet another instance where the Switch Online version of a certain game has caused problems. Since Nintendo 64 games started being added to Switch Online last year, titles like Paper Mario and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time have been released with errors that Nintendo later had to fix. In short, N64 games continue to be added in states that are less than ideal. Hopefully, this won't this won't keep being the case moving forward.

