Nintendo Switch Online Surprise Gives Subscribers Extra Perks

Nintendo Switch users who are already subscribed to Nintendo's top-tier version of its online service, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack option, have some more perks coming their way soon. These limited-time offerings were announced by Nintendo this week a surprise additions tot eh benefits already included in the service and will be live starting on November 1st. They include double the Gold Points spent on eligible games and DLCs as well as some icons that invoke the Nintendo 64 era.

As is the case with some of these announcements, players first found out about these extra perks through some posts on the Nintendo Japan site, but the benefits were later confirmed for other regions as well. The Nintendo of America Twitter account, for example, tweeted about it this weekend to confirm what the perks would be and when they'd start. That tweet also offered a preview of the Nintendo 64 icons that'll be available come November which include things like the console and controller itself, Mario Kart, Star Fox, Kirby, and other memorable characters and games.

Limited-time benefits are coming for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 11/1!



✔ Earn double #MyNintendo Gold Points on the purchase of eligible digital games or DLC in Nintendo #eShop and My Nintendo Store.



✔ #Nintendo64 Icon Elements. pic.twitter.com/bBJ0cEz9Js — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2022

Nintendo didn't specify what "eligible digital games or DLC" look like, so we don't know just yet what this deal applies to and what it doesn't. However, Nintendo does have a couple of high-profile releases coming up, so there's a good chance subscribers will be able to get double the Gold Points from purchases on things like Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Sword, and Pokemon Shield.

This perk is going on the UK, too, though that promotion said users would get twice the Gold Points on all Nintendo eShop purchases instead of just some of them. But again, if there's something newish that you've been considering buying from the eShop, you probably don't have much to worry about in terms of eligibility.

Even though these perks are marketed as being limited-time benefits, they're going on for quite a while. These won't end until January 31st, and hopefully, something will replace them after they expire to give Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers extra benefits.