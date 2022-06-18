PlayStation Losing Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch Next Month

PlayStation is losing console exclusivity for a game next month as the game migrates to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. PlayStation and Nintendo are both well known for their exclusive games. Over the years, a decent proportion of the greatest games have been exclusive to one of their platforms. These are exclusives made by PlayStation or Nintendo though. There are plenty of other games not made by either that find themselves exclusive for a variety of reasons. One of these games is F.I.S.T Forged in Shadow Torch, a game made by Chinese studio TiGames.

Before the game was released on September 7, 2021, PlayStation helped bring it to market by promoting the title multiple times. This may explain why when it released it was exclusive to PS4 and PS5. Since then, it's come to PC, and now it's coming to Nintendo Switch.

A metroidvania action game, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch boasts an 81 over on Metacritic, or at least the PC version does. The PS5 version is rocking an 80 while the PS4 version only has a 66. It's unclear why the PS4 version has such a low score compared to the other two versions.

"Six years ago, the Machine Legion invaded and colonized the Torch City, which was originally inhabited by animals. Rayton, the former soldier in the resistance war, has been living in seclusion since then," reads an official story blurb about the game."After his friend is forcibly arrested, Rayton reclaims his mechanical fist and steps to his journey fighting back. And he never expects that he has been involved in a bigger scheme between the mafia, the rebellion, and the legion."

