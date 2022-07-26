Nintendo Switch Online Update Adds New Feature

A new Nintendo Switch Online update comes with all the usual "minor changes," but it also comes with a new feature. Those with a Nintendo Switch Online membership on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED will be happy to know that the new Nintendo Switch Online update -- Version 2.2.0 -- comes with a new feature involving friend codes. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with any new NES, SNES, N64, or Sega Genesis games.

If you haven't seen the patch notes for the update yet, the update adds the ability to send a friend request using your friend code. Meanwhile, you can now also copy your friend code as a URL and/or save it as a QR code.

Below, you can check out the the entire patch notes provided by Nintendo for the update:

You can now send friend requests using your friend code. (Accepting a friend request requires a Nintendo Switch console.)

You are now able to copy your friend code as a URL and/or save it as a QR code, which others can then use to send you friend requests.

Other minor changes have also been implemented.

System requirements have been updated to iOS 14.0

Typically, Switch Online updates do more than the patch notes convey, with these additional and secret changes usually being discovered later by dataminers. That said, right now, there's been no additional discoveries about this particular update, at least none of the salient variety. if this changes though, we will be sure to update the story with said changes and everything else you need to know.

