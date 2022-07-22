Nintendo Warns Fans to "Immediately" Stop Using Old Hardware

Nintendo has issued a warning to fans to "immediately" stop using some of its old hardware. If you're on the NES, SNES, N64, Game Cube, Game Boy, DS, 3DS, Wii, Wii U, or any Nintendo gaming console from yesteryear, you don't have to worry. This time, "hardware" does not refer to console. However, if you're using the "Nintendo Wi-Fi USB Connector (NTR-010)" or the "Nintendo Wi-Fi Network Adapter (WAP-001)" -- released in 2005 and 2008, respectively -- Nintendo suggests you stop due to security issues.

The warning comes from the official Nintendo Japan website, so it's possible some meaning and vital context is being lost in translation, but it's clear that Nintendo warns against owners of these items from using them, especially continuously.

"Regarding the network devices 'Nintendo Wi-Fi USB Connector (NTR-010)' and 'Nintendo Wi-Fi Network Adapter (WAP-001)' released by Nintendo Wi-Fi in 2005 and 2008, please stop using them from the viewpoint of security protection and switch to commercially available network devices," says Nintendo. "These products have been around for more than 10 years since their launch, and we have confirmed that there are the following concerns when they are used continuously.

The statement continues:

"If you continue to use these devices, there is a risk that they may be illegally accessed from the outside, or that the connected terminal may be infected with a computer virus, etc. For customers who are currently using it, please stop using it immediately and switch to commercially available network equipment for security protection. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your understanding and cooperation."

It's unclear why this statement has all of a sudden been issued, as these devices have surely been vulnerable from a security standpoint for a while, but clearly, the issue was recently brought to Nintendo's intention. As always, we'll keep you updated as the situation evolves. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo, click here.