Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fan Theory Could Tease New Legendary Pokemon

A fan theory tied to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may have just teased a new legendary Pokemon that will be appearing in the games. In virtually every Pokemon title, there are three primary legendary Pokemon that players can look to capture. Two of those Pokemon often appear on the box art, which is still true here with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, the third legendary creature is usually kept under wraps until launch. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, though, it seems like we now might have a good idea of what to expect from this third legendary monster.

As pointed out by Reddit user u/LilGhostSoru recently, the names of the two legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that we have seen so far may tease key details related to the third legendary creature. As shown in the latest trailer for Scarlet and Violet, the legendaries that will be appearing on the cover of each game are called Koraidon and Miraidon. When translated to Japanese, "Korai" roughly means "past" while "Mirai" means "future." As such, it seems like the two main legendary Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet could have something to do with time.

So how does this involve the third mystery legendary Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet? Well, this theory in question estimates that the additional legendary Pokemon could be called "Genzaidon." In Japanese, "Genzai" means "present". With this in mind, the three legendary monsters seen in Scarlet and Violet could each be tied to the past, present, and future in ways that aren't yet clear.

Again, it's worth stressing that this is all just a fan theory, which means that the identity of this third legendary Pokemon isn't confirmed just yet. That being said, if Koraidon and Miraidon both have something to do with time (which is rumored to be a key element of Scarlet and Violet's story), then it stands to reason that the third legendary monster would also be associated with the others in this same manner. While this is just a theory, it's definitely a plausible one and is worth keeping in mind as we move forward.

For now, the only thing we know with certainty is that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be launching later this year on November 18th. When the games do arrive, each will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

