New Star Fox Game for Nintendo Switch Leaked by Insider

A new Star Fox game is reportedly in development for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch OLED alongside a new animated project as well. The report comes the way of Zippo, a prominent Nintendo insider and a source that has proven reliable and reputable in the past on numerous occasions, especially when it comes to Persona. Today's report has nothing to do with Persona though, but an IP Nintendo has struggled to modernize. That said, according to Zippo, Nintendo is working with a studio outside its family of developers to take another stab at the beloved IP.

"A new Star Fox game has been in development for quite a while, it's being made at an of outside studio, with the close, close supervision of Nintendo. The thing is, I haven't yet been able to track down who is developing it," says Zippo. "

Adding to this, Zippo notes they don't know who the developer is, but can confirm it's not PlatinumGames. As for the game itself, Zippo describes it as attempting to "toe the line between a sequel and a reboot." There will also apparently be some multiplayer elements.

It remains to be seen if Nintendo can revive the Star Fox IP, but it seems bullish on doing as much, as it's apparently already ordered for an animated project using the IP as well.

"One last thing. Star Fox is another franchise that will play a part in Nintendo's overall multimedia strategy going forward," says Zippo."An animated project of some sort is in early the works at Nintendo's newly acquired studio, Nintendo Pictures, along with a few other properties."

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question is reliable and reputable it doesn't negate two things: this is all still unofficial and more importantly it's also subject to change. All of this information could be accurate at the moment of writing this, but it doesn't mean it will stay that way. As for Nintendo, it hasn't said a peep about this report and the speculation it's created. If this changes, we'll let you know.