Nintendo Switch Online Reveals Two New NES Games Coming This Month

Today, Nintendo announced two brand-new Nintendo Entertainment System games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online app. More specifically, it revealed that both Kung-Fu Heroes and Vice: Project Doom will be coming to the console on August 21 for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Or at least these are the games you’re getting in Europe and North America. If you’re in Japan, then you won’t be getting Vice: Project Doom, but Downtown Nekketsu Koushinkyoku: Soreyuke Daiundoukai. Yeah, say that five times fast

Kung-Fu Heroes and Vice: Project Doom are coming to Nintendo Entertainment System – #NintendoSwitchOnline on 8/21! #NEShttps://t.co/6Essu4Gof0 pic.twitter.com/kHHjiwP3k7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 9, 2019

Nintendo also provided the following overview of each game for those that don’t remember these two gems on the NES:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kung-Fu Heroes – Monsters have taken Princess Min-Min and the 10 treasures of the land, and the people have fallen into sorrow. Only Kung-Fu Masters Jacky and Lee can save the princess and retrieve the treasures! Their journey will take them to eight different castles filled with hosts of traps and obstacles. Use punches and the Miracle Kick to defeat the enemies. You will need quick wits and lightning reflexes to make it to the last castle!

Vice: Project Doom – There exists a group of undercover detectives who dare stand up to the evil in the world… They are known as Vice. Officer Quinn Hart, a member of Vice, is on the case and after the truth. High-speed car chases, action-packed battles employing three types of weapons and a mode with three 3D rail-shooting stages all bring this cyberpunk world to life.

The Nintendo Switch Online subscriber-exclusive app allows players to play classic and sometimes popular NES games free of charge, as long as they remain subscribed to the service. New games are cycled in every month, and online play is added to each and every single one.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this month’s Nintendo Switch online games?