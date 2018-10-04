Nintendo Switch Online: New NES Games Drop October 10

Last month, we posted a release schedule highlighting which NES Classics would become available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online service, complete with online compatibility and other features. Well, today we learned about the three new favorites that will be joining the service next week.

Nintendo recently sent out a tweet announcing that NES Open Tournament Golf, Solomon’s Key and Super Dodge Ball would be joining the service starting on October 10. All subscribers will be able to enjoy these games as part of their service, along with the 20 other releases that became available when it launched last month. You can see the tweet below, complete with all the first screenshots of the games.

The #NES fun doesn’t have to stop! More NES games are coming to #NintendoSwitch. NES Open Tournament Golf, Solomon’s Key, and Super Dodge Ball will be available with a #NintendoSwitchOnline membership. Subscribe now and start playing on 10/10! //t.co/ZPh215YNeT pic.twitter.com/UdxOf7TGnM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 3, 2018

Let’s break down what each of the games provide:

NES Open Tournament Golf came out after the success of the company’s general Golf game, personifying it more with characters like Mario and others. In it, you’ll be able to play across three different courses, including the USA, the UK and Japan. It’s playable with either solo players or with two players, so if you want to challenge a friend to eighteen holes, you can certainly do so!

Plus, that all-American Mario outfit. It’s really something.

As part of Tecmo’s initial line-up of Nintendo Entertainment System games (which also included Rygar and Mighty Bomb Jack), Solomon was a, ahem, key title that addicted fans. It’s a puzzle game that has you utilizing the powers of your character, Dana, through a number of stages, while defeating many enemies. Many fans consider this a classic, and now they can re-discover its magic all over again.

Finally, Super Dodge Ball is a classic Technos game that’s become a sports favorite over the years, mainly due to its responsive controls and its humorous animations. In it, you’ll play through a World Cup-style tournament, utilizing power throws and dodge techniques as you strive to be the last team standing. Not only does the game offer strong single player options, but it’s a blast in multiplayer as well, including various options like Versus Play and Bean Ball. This is bound to become a favorite on the service for months to come.

If you want to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, you can pay anywhere between $3.99 a month or $19.99 a year. It still has some smoothing over ahead of it, but the classic games seem to run just fine, based on our playtime with it. You can check it out on the Nintendo Switch now!