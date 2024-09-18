Nintendo Switch Online Makes Four SNES Games Free for All Subscribers

One of the best perks of Nintendo Switch Online is that it gives subscribers a chance to play a lot of older games released on Nintendo's earliest systems. The Super Nintendo app has built up a pretty significant library on the system, and four more games are now available. Technically, only one of these games is an SNES game, while the other three were originally released on the Japanese Super Famicom. That means most of these games probably won't be familiar to fans that grew up in the SNES era, but old-school gamers might find a new favorite! The following games are now available:

BattleToads Double Dragon

Big Run

Cosmo Gang The Puzzle

Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen'in Shugo

A trailer featuring these new Nintendo Switch Online games can be found below.

When Nintendo brings over Super Famicom games, it offers the games in their original state, without any translations. For those unable to read Japanese, this can be a little frustrating, as you basically have to guess your way through the menus. Thankfully, both Big Run and Cosmo Gang The Puzzle already had a lot of English, making them very easy to pick up and play. Racing games and puzzle games tend to be the easiest to bring over without translation, because the gameplay is pretty universal, but it's nice that the menus are easy to get through. Readers should know that the Kunio-kun Dodgeball game is a bit tougher to navigate, though.

In the years since Nintendo Switch Online first launched, companies like Capcom, Konami, and Square Enix have offered little in the way of support. That's likely because those companies would prefer to sell their older games in compilations on the eShop and in stores. Surprisingly enough, this has left Microsoft as one of the bigger supporters of Nintendo Switch Online. The company has been working with Nintendo to bring over a lot of Rare's older back catalog, including multiple BattleToads games. BattleToads in Battlemaniacs was added earlier this year, and now subscribers can also check out BattleToads Double Dragon, as well. Surprisingly enough, the original BattleToads remains missing from the NES app, but hopefully Microsoft will rectify that at some point!

Are you planning to check out any of these games? Which are you excited to play? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!